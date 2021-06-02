Raiders agree to terms with Alex Ellis

The Raiders are signing tight end Alex Ellis, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Ellis, 28, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Titans in 2016. He has played games for the Jaguars, Chiefs and Eagles.

Ellis has appeared in 11 games with three starts. He has three career catches for 11 yards.

He also has been on the Saints’ practice squad.

Ellis spent time with the Patriots in 2020.

