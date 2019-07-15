Raiders agree to one-year contract with offensive guard Jonathan Cooper

With training camp right around the corner, the Raiders made a move to bolster their offensive line depth.

On Monday, the Raiders agreed to a contract with guard Jonathan Cooper, the club announced.

Cooper, a 2013 first-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2013, gives the Raiders another interior lineman to fill in for Richie Incognito who is suspended for the first two games of the season. Denzelle Good also will see time at the left guard spot.

After being drafted by the Cardinals, Cooper has bounced around the league, spending time with the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and Washington.

At 6-foot-2, 308 pounds, the 29-year-old should be able to fill in for Incognito and still has the ability to be a quality offensive lineman if he is able to stay healthy.

