Raiders agree to extension with LT Kolton Miller

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH DUBOW
·2 min read
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 file photo, Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) in the first second half of an NFL football game in Denver. The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a contract extension with left tackle Kolton Miller that will keep him locked up through the 2025 season. The deal reached Tuesday, March 30, 2021 was announced by Miller's agents at Octagon Football. The contract includes the 2022 fifth-year option and three additional seasons and is worth $68.7 million.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a contract extension with left tackle Kolton Miller that will keep him locked up through the 2025 season.

The deal reached Tuesday was announced by Miller’s agents at Octagon Football. The total contract tacks on three additional seasons beyond Miller’s fifth-year option in 2022 and is worth $68.7 million.

ESPN first reported the deal and said it includes $42.6 million in guarantees and averages more than $18 million a year from 2023-25.

Miller is the first member of the 2018 draft class that included quarterbacks Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson to get an extension.

He is also a rare first-round pick to get a second contract with the Raiders and first since 2008 first-rounder Darren McFadden did it. The team made seven first-round picks between those two deals without giving out a second contract to any of those players.

Miller was the first draft pick made by coach Jon Gruden in his second stint with the Raiders, going 15th overall in 2018. He struggled mightily as a rookie but has developed into a very dependable left tackle and will anchor the overhauled offensive line for years to come.

Miller played every offensive snap for 29 straight games starting in his rookie year and running until this past season when he missed two games with an ankle injury.

Miller has improved his play every season since being credited with allowing a league-worst 14 sacks as a rookie in 2018, according to game-tracking from SportsInfo Solutions. He cut that down to eight sacks in 2019 and just two allowed last season.

The Raiders are counting on Miller to maintain that level of play in the future after spending much of this offseason trading away high-priced pieces on the offensive line.

Las Vegas dealt right tackle Trent Brown, center Rodney Hudson and right guard Gabe Jackson for three mid-round draft picks and to save money after spending the most salary cap room on the offensive line last season.

The Raiders did bring back guard Richie Incognito on a reduced salary and re-signed the versatile Denzelle Good. Former undrafted free agent Andre James will take over at center but Miller is the most proven option on the line.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Raiders sign Kolton Miller to three-year contract extension

    The Raiders said goodbye to a handful of starting offensive linemen this offseason, but they’ve moved to hold onto another one for years to come. Left tackle Kolton Miller‘s agency Octagon announced that their client has reached agreement on an extension with the team. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that it is a three-year extension [more]

  • Raiders give LT Kolton Miller three-year contract extension

    Raiders give LT Kolton Miller three-year contract extension

  • Tom Cable: Andre James has a lot of the same characteristics as Rodney Hudson

    The Raiders pulled off a surprising move when they traded center Rodney Hudson to the Cardinals earlier this month. They surprised again when they signed Hudson’s replacement, Andre James, to a three-year extension with $6 million guaranteed last week. James has started only one game since entering the league as an undrafted rookie out of [more]

  • Willie Snead IV: The Raiders offensive system attracted me

    Las Vegas lost Nelson Agholor to the Patriots in free agency, but has brought in John Brown and Willie Snead to help fill the void. Snead spent his last three seasons with the Ravens after a few productive seasons in New Orleans. But Snead’s production has dropped significantly, particularly in the last two years. The [more]

  • Report: NFL officially announce 17-game regular season schedule

    Who would the Seahawks play for the 17th game?

  • Bengals host 49ers in 2021 as NFL adds 17th game to schedule

    The Cincinnati Bengals will play the San Francisco 49ers in a 17th game next season.

  • Austin Blythe, Chiefs agree to terms on 1-year deal

    The Rams have lost Austin Blythe after he agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Chiefs.

  • Gabe Jackson gets “a little extension” with Seahawks

    Offensive guard Gabe Jackson is leaving the Raiders after seven seasons. He is joining the Seahawks following a trade from Las Vegas. “It’s a new start,” Jackson said Tuesday, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “It almost feels like draft day, you know. I feel like I’m a rookie all over again, [more]

  • DeSantis denounces vaccine ‘passport.’ Heat plans special seats for fans who have one.

    Pointing to privacy concerns, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he will issue emergency rules this week that prevent businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccinations through COVID-19 “passports” and will ask the Legislature to pass a permanent ban.

  • Netflix’s New Movie ‘Ride or Die’ Is Like a Modern-Day Version of ‘Thelma & Louise’—Only Way More Intense

    If you thrive on suspense-filled psychological thrillers, then we highly recommend you add Ride or Die to your must-watch list.Netflix just dropped the first official trailer for the upcoming Japanese movie,...

  • Gabe Jackson eager to provide a boost up front for Seahawks

    Russell Wilson made it clear this offseason that something had to be done about the offensive line for him to remain on board with the direction of the Seahawks. It was essentially an ultimatum from Seattle’s franchise quarterback. Deemed expendable by the Las Vegas Raiders after seven seasons, he quickly caught on with the Seahawks, who jumped at the opportunity to add a proven veteran in the mold of their prototypical interior offensive lineman.

  • NBA Rumors: Celtics among teams interested in Bradley Beal

    Bradley Beal may be one of the hottest trade targets of the 2021 NBA offseason, and the Boston Celtics may be in on him if the Washington Wizards do make him available.

  • Twitter, Instagram handles for Raiders free-agent additions

    Twitter, Instagram handles for Raiders free agent additions

  • Washington will face Bills in 2021 as NFL expands to 17-game schedule

    The NFL has officially moved to a 17-game season.

  • Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton agrees to extension

    Oklahoma State announced a seven-year contract extension with coach Mike Boynton on Monday, a deal that will increase his compensation to $3 million annually.

  • Chiefs players react to signing of former Seahawks DT Jarran Reed

    Jarran Reed's newest teammates are excited to have him on board.

  • Armie Hammer has been dropped from another film following sexual assault allegations

    Hammer was set to star in the Cold War drama, "Billion Dollar Spy" opposite Mads Mikkelsen. The film was the last remaining project on his slate.

  • The USMNT's Olympic failure shows a lack of leadership not talent

    USA’s best players don’t turn out for the Under-23 team, but there were glaring errors in the campaign to reach the Tokyo Games anyway Sebastian Soto takes in the US failure to reach another Olympics. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters Here we go again. The US men have failed to even qualify for another global tournament, this time the Tokyo Olympics, after a sloppy 2-1 loss Sunday to Honduras. Even worse, this is now the third straight Olympics the US will miss, in addition to failing to qualify for the last World Cup. On its face, this latest failure looks all too similar to that heartbreak four years ago, when the USMNT suffered a shock loss to Trinidad & Tobago in World Cup qualifying. That defeat became a referendum on not just the state of the US men’s program, but the US Soccer Federation as a whole. But this time is different. In some ways, it highlights how far the USMNT has come since then. The Olympic squad was missing its best age-eligible players because, unlike on the women’s side, the Olympics are mostly an under-23 tournament and clubs are not obligated to release players for youth events. The USMNT’s best under-23 players are also its best senior players: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Sergino Dest and a bunch more. In other words, the under-23 players are so talented and are enjoying so much success playing for European clubs that they were too good for the Olympics. The USMNT’s golden generation has more important duties than qualifying for an Olympics. But that doesn’t mean this failure is excusable. The defeat shows lingering structural and cultural problems that US Soccer was supposed to fix after the 2018 World Cup campaign failure. First, it’s important to understand where the blame for Sunday’s loss sits, and it’s mostly on manager Jason Kreis, who had called in the wrong players and then used the players he had ineffectively. It was a shock to not see Jeremy Ebobisse, the Portland Timbers striker who has more professional minutes and goals than all the forwards on the Olympic team combined over the last two seasons. The Timbers were more than willing to release him, but he still did not make Kreis’s roster. The 20-man US squad also had no creative attacking midfielders, but included five players who typically play more holding or defensive midfield roles. Cole Bassett, a 19-year-old who has generated goals for the Colorado Rapids at a higher rate than the midfielders who did make the squad, wasn’t there. The Timbers’ Eryk Williamson, who could have provided a much-needed two-way presence, was also missing. Kreis insisted the midfielders he brought were more versatile than people thought, which didn’t prove true, leaving the US underpowered. But Kreis surely won’t keep his job, so rather than criticize his decisions, it’s worth scrutinizing how he got hired in the first place – and what it reveals about US Soccer. Coming into his stint with the U-23s, Kreis had struggled for years in MLS, having been axed by New York City FC and Orlando City SC after awful tenures. While not as prestigious as the World Cup in soccer, the Olympic Games are still a high-profile tournament, and it’s unclear why US Soccer thought he was the best choice. In fairness, the Olympic job is probably not very appealing to the best managers, but that’s at least partly because of US Soccer. The federation waited three years until after the US men failed to qualify for the 2016 Olympics to hire their next coach, and it was a part-time gig. While Mexico, for instance, invested time and resources into its U-23 team, playing more than 20 tune-up games before the pandemic, the US had played just two over the same timeframe. Why would that appeal to an ambitious coach? But this wasn’t just one bad hire in Kreis. The federation made a similarly odd choice with its U-20 coach last year, hiring Anthony Hudson after he had been fired due to his abysmal performance in MLS. It’s unclear how US Soccer made these hires. But if they were anything like the process to appoint Gregg Berhalter, which involved interviewing just two candidates from MLS and ignoring other obvious top contenders, it’s a concern. After all, US Soccer named Earnie Stewart as its first-ever sporting director so the federation could make better technical decisions and avoid having non-soccer executives hire coaches. But so far, US Soccer’s approach seems as narrow and as insular as it was before. That may underpin the biggest cause for concern about the US men missing the Olympics again: a winning culture and a leave-no-stone-unturned philosophy still apparently aren’t part of the USA’s DNA. That has seemed true when it comes to selecting coaches, and also whenever the US men need to prove themselves. Simply put, winning isn’t a habit for the US men. Unlike with the women’s program, there are too many examples of the men not showing the right mentality. Talent wasn’t what was missing on Sunday, even without the likes of Pulisic, and it wasn’t missing in Couva four years ago either. The players competing against Honduras looked like they didn’t even want the ball. They lacked confidence and leadership on the field. Given how little the squad has played together, it’s perhaps not surprising they didn’t seem ready to fight for each other. Maybe the Olympics just didn’t matter enough to US Soccer to warrant more investment of time and resources. After all, if winning a World Cup is the be-all and end-all, it’s worth considering that France didn’t even qualify for the Olympic men’s tournament from 2000 to 2016. France still won a World Cup in 2018 – and reached the final in 2006 – and no one disputes its status as a footballing nation. But if US Soccer wants to grow the sport in America, which is its stated mission, then the men have to start winning, and they have to start earning their place on world stages like the World Cup and, yes, the Olympics too.

  • Fox, Holmes lead Kings by Spurs for 5th straight victory

    De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points, Richaun Holmes had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings beat the San Antonio Spurs 132-115 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory. Sacramento remains 11th in the Western Conference but is just outside the final play-in spot. “The goal through this season has been to make the playoffs,” Holmes said.

  • Rams had 2nd pre-draft meeting with CB Asante Samuel Jr.

    Asante Samuel Jr. has become a legitimate target for the Rams in the second round, showing plenty of interest in the FSU CB.