Raiders agree to a 2-year, $12 million deal with Eagles safety Marcus Epps

Marcus Epps is heading back to the West Coast, as the Burbank, California native is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Epps started every game for the Eagles in 2022, logging 70 tackles, one forced fumble, and six passes defended.

Philadelphia claimed Epps off waivers from the Vikings during the 2019 season and he’s become a full-time starter a few years later.

This was his first chance to test free agency.

