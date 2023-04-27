Do the Raiders have to be aggressive looking for a quarterback?

The expectation for the Raiders is that they will select a defensive player at No. 7. However, is that the right move for the Raiders? It depends on who you ask.

In a recent article by Mad Chadwick of Pro Football Focus, he believes the Raiders need to make a big splash at quarterback. Here is why PFF believes the Raiders need to be aggressive looking for a franchise passer:

After releasing Derek Carr, the Raiders brought in Jimmy Garoppolo as their new starting quarterback. With that being more of a short-term solution than a long-term answer under center, Las Vegas would be wise to target a quarterback with its seventh overall pick, or even try to trade up to No. 3.

The assumption is that Bryce Young will be the selection at No. 1 and there is a chance that all the other quarterbacks will be available at pick No. 3. With the Cardinals wanting to move down in the draft, it does make a trade with Arizona likely.

If the Raiders believe that C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, or Will Levis are franchise-changing quarterbacks, making a move is a must. Jimmy Garoppolo is only a bridge quarterback and the quicker they can find a replacement, the better off the franchise will be in the long run.

But will the Raiders make that move? It seems a bit unlikely as of now. But with just a few hours until the draft, anything can happen.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire