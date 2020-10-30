The Raiders need to address their defense ahead of the trade deadline

Heading into Week 8, the Raiders currently have the No. 31 scoring defense in the NFL. They are allowing 32 points per game and aren’t creating enough sacks or turnovers and it is costing them games. However, there are a number of quality defenders available at the trade deadline.

In a recent article by Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report, he named several defenders the Raiders should try to acquire in the upcoming days to improve their defense. Here is what he had to say about the team’s goal before the trade deadline:

While the Raiders likely won’t land any big-name players like Stephon Gilmore or J.J. Watt, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them add a veteran defensive back or two before the deadline. The team is in a position to compete for a playoff spot this season and with Derek Carr playing the best football of his career, you never know what could happen late in the season.

Look for the Raiders to be active at the trade deadline this season as they search for defensive help.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.