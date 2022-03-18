Raiders adding Frederick Walker as offensive assistant

The Raiders are adding another coach to their staff.

Per multiple reports, Las Vegas is hiring Frederick Walker as an offensive assistant to work with quarterbacks.

Walker is making the jump from the college to the pro level after serving as the quarterbacks coach for Mass in 2021.

He’s previously worked with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones as an offensive assistant at Duke. And Walker worked with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as an assistant at Mississippi State.

Aside from receiver Davante Adams, quarterback Derek Carr should have plenty of support in 2022. The Raiders also have Mick Lombardi as offensive coordinator and Bo Hardegree as quarterbacks coach under head coach Josh McDaniels.

