Raiders add WR Tyron Johnson to practice squad with potential quick call up

Over Tyron Johnson’s first five NFL catches last season, he averaged 44 yards per catch. The former Chargers wide out’s second catch went for 50 yards against the Raiders. Now he’s joining the Raiders.

The #Raiders are signing former #Jaguars and #Chargers WR Tyron Johnson to their practice squad with a chance to get called up quickly, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2021

Johnson is signing to the Raiders practice squad according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport who adds that the team could call the second-year receiver up to the active roster quickly.

The former undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State was waived by the Chargers prior to the start of this season and was claimed by the Jaguars. Johnson didn’t have nearly the same impact in Jacksonville as he had to start his career in Los Angeles. With just two catches for 16 yards in five game appearances this season, he was waived this week.

The 6-1, 193-pound receiver ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. Speed the Raiders could use in their receiving corps.

The LSU transfer put up 53 catches for 845 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior for the Cowboys.