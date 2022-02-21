Raiders add WR Treylon Burks in recent PFF mock draft

The Raiders have to get faster at wide receiver this offseason. It’s just that simple. However, finding speed isn’t an easy task at all. In fact, most drafts don’t have a legitimate burner in them that can stretch the field and be a reliable receiver.

However, the 2022 NFL Draft has a couple of players in it that fit that mold. One is Jameson Williams, the speedster from Alabama. But he is coming off a torn ACL and has just one year of production. The other is Treylon Burks from Arkansas, who put up massive numbers in the SEC this season.

In a recent mock draft by Pro Football Focus, they had the Raiders selecting Burks at pick No. 22. Here is what they had to say about that selection and his fit in the offense:

“Burks is built like a taller running back at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds. He dominates after the catch and will surprise defensive backs with his speed, regardless of whether the ball is in his hands. He’ll likely assume a slot role at the next level, but he’ll still command a lot of attention from the inside. He earned 88.0-plus receiving grades in back-to-back seasons to close out his career at Arkansas.”

The biggest concern here for the Raiders has to be that Burks played most of his snaps from the slot in college. It would be a projection if they drafted him to play on the outside. Still, finding receivers who are 225 pounds and can run in the 4.3s is pretty rare.

If the Raiders are willing to be patient and let Burks develop properly, he could be a monster in the NFL like D.K. Metcalf. But if they are looking for a plug-and-play starter on the outside, they might be wise to look elsewhere at pick No. 22.

