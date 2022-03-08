Raiders add top wide receiver prospect in latest Dane Brugler mock draft

Coming out of the NFL Combine, it appears the Raiders have shifted their focus to wide receivers in the draft. The free-agent market is already drying up quickly as several top-end players (such as Chris Godwin and Michael Gallup) appear to be sticking with their original team.

That’s why it would make a ton of sense for the Raiders to use the No. 22 pick on a long-term solution. But what receiver would make a lot of sense? And who will be available?

In a recent mock draft by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, he mocked a receiver to the Raiders in Round 1. Which receiver? That would be none other than USC’s Drake London. Here is what he had to say about the potential fit:

“Stylistically, London is very similar to Bryan Edwards, who is already on the Raiders’ roster. But above all, Las Vegas will be looking for playmakers who can help move the chains, and that is what London offers, even if he doesn’t light up the stopwatch at his pro day next month.”

London was having a monster season for USC before injuring his ankle. In the first eight games of the season, he caught 88 passes for 1,084 yards and scored seven touchdowns. He has not fully recovered yet from his ankle surgery, but the expectation is that he will be ready to work out for scouts by April.

London might be the most well-rounded receiver in this class, but what the Raiders need is speed on offense. Unfortunately, that is something that London lacks. With the Raiders already having two “chain-movers” on their offense in Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they wanted someone a bit more explosive than London.

There is a good chance that London is the best player available when the Raiders pick at No. 22. However, he’s just not the type of receiver they are looking for this offseason. Instead, look for them to be more interested in players like Jameson Williams or Chris Olave in Round 1.

List