Raiders add Super Bowl champion RB Damien Williams

With Josh Jacobs still not at practice, the Raiders are awfully thin at the running back position. The team has Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah under contract, but they need to add another veteran to help get them through camp,

On Friday, the Raiders did add a veteran to their backfield and it’s a familiar foe. According to NFL agent Ian Greengross, the Raiders have signed former Kansas City Chiefs RB Damien Williams to a one-year deal.

Congrats to Damien Williams on signing with the @Raiders. Time for #DameDash to tear 'em up. — Ian Greengross (@iangreengross) August 11, 2023

Williams spent the first part of his NFL career in Miami with the Dolphins but had the most success with the Chiefs. He started six games during the 2019 Super Bowl run with Kansas City and was the team’s leading rusher in the Super Bowl.

Williams turned 31 in April and has just 42 carries over the last three seasons. But he is a capable NFL backup and gives the Raiders legitimate depth at the position for the next few weeks. Williams has 336 career carries for 1,397 yards and 14 touchdowns.

