Raiders add small-school offensive tackle in latest Day 2 NFL mock draft

After selecting the best player available on the board at No. 13 (Brock Bowers), we are likely to see the Raiders draft for need on Round 2. Their biggest needs include tackle, cornerback, and linebacker depth.

Luckily for Las Vegas, those three spots have a lot of depth entering the second night of the NFL Draft. And it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Raiders addressed their offensive tackle need first.

In a recent mock draft done by CBS Sports, they had the Raiders selecting Yale offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie in Round 2. Here is what the site had to say about that possible selection:

After surprisingly going Brock Bowers in Round 1, the Raiders address a more immediate need in Round 2 with the versatile Kiran Amegadjie.

Amegadjie is a developmental offensive tackle who could really use a year to sit and get up to speed. But, he has all of the traits to be a high-end starter in the NFL. Don’t be surprised if this is the direction the Raiders end up going in Round 2.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire