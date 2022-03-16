Raiders add second former Patriot to backfield signing FB Jakob Johnson

Moments after the reports came out that former Raiders fullback Alec Ingold had signed with the Dolphins, we found out why the Raiders didn’t place an RFA tender on him. It’s because Josh McDaniels had eyes on his former fullback from New England who also was not given a tender.

As many had speculated would happend, Jakob Johnson has joined the Raiders.

Former Patriots’ fullback Jakob Johnson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders, per @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. Rejoins Raiders’ HC Josh McDaniels. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

Johnson is joined by former Patriots backfield mate Brandon Bolden who also signed with the Raiders today.

They both join Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake who are the team’s 1-2 combo.