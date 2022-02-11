Raiders add SEC star in latest CBS Sports Mock Draft

One spot the Raiders have to improve this offseason is at defensive tackle. They were far too soft against the run and got inconsistent play from their veteran defensive tackles.

Could they address that spot in Round 1 in the 2022 NFL Draft? It probably depends if the right prospect is there, but there is one that would make a ton of sense.

In a recent mock draft by CBS Sports, they had the Raiders improving their defensive line by selecting Jordan Davis from Georgia. Here is their reasoning behind the selection:

“Las Vegas gets younger and hopefully more effective up the middle with the selection of Davis. He freed up a lot of opportunities for his Bulldogs teammates and that should also benefit Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue.”

Davis is a monster of a man, measuring in at 6’6, 370 pounds. He was the top defensive tackle in the nation last year and teams averaged just 2.4 yards per carry with Davis on the field.

While he isn’t much of a pass rusher, Davis is an elite run stopper. He demands double teams and has the athleticism to make plays from sideline to side. Given his size and strength, he might be exactly what the Raiders need in the middle of their defense.

