Raiders add OT Jackson Barton off Giants practice squad, release LB Marquel Lee

With the rash of injuries on the Raiders offensive line, reinforcements are needed. Even with Alex Leatherwood practicing full with his back injury, the Raiders made sure they got themselves some depth today by adding free agent Jackson Barton to the mix.

The 6-7, 302-pound tackle comes off the practice squad from the New York Giants. Barton was a originally a seventh round pick in the 2019 draft out of Utah by the Indianapolis Colts. He was later signed by the Chiefs and waived and picked up by the Giants. He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Barton becomes the fourth tackle on the roster along with Leatherwood, LT Kolton Miller, and swing tackle Brandon Parker.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders released linebacker Marquel Lee who had just been signed off of the practice to the active roster prior to last Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh. Lee is a former Raiders fifth round pick out of Wake Forest.

