Raiders add Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson at No. 44

After selecting Brock Bowers in Round 1, the Raiders made their second choice of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday. With the No. 44 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson.

This is an interesting fit after the Raiders re-signed Andre James this offseason. “JPJ” does have experience playing guard and could likely start at right tackle moving forward. Powers-Johnson was the No. 32 player on the NFL’s Draft Expert consensus board, meaning that Tom Telsco got good value once again.

One of the reasons why Powers-Johnson “fell” in the 2024 NFL Draft was due to some injury concerns. However, he participated in the Senior Bowl and was one of the most dominant players in Mobile. He was one of the top centers in all of college football last season and adds more toughness and size on the interior defensive line for Las Vegas.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire