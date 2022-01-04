Raiders add Ohio State WR Chris Olave in latest PFF mock draft

Heading into the 2022 offseason, the Raiders have to find a wide receiver to complement Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller. While both of those players have been excellent over the last few seasons, this team needs a bonafide outside receiver that can win one-on-one matchups.

That is why the Raiders are expected to look to the draft to solve this issue. Could that be in the first round? If the answer is yes, they will have plenty of options.

One such option is former Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, who has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they mocked Olave to the Raiders in the middle of Round 1. Here is what they had to say about the potential pairing:

“Olave is a seasoned route-runner, just like teammate Garrett Wilson. Since 2019, Olave has come down with 53 10-plus-yard receptions that have come with at least two steps of separation, the most in the Power Five by 12. His wheels have also led to 19 deep touchdowns over the last three years, the most in the Power Five by five.”

Olave might not be the most dynamic or exciting receiver prospect, but he is effective. In an offense that relies on timing and precision, Olave would make a lot of sense with Derek Carr and the Raiders.

We will continue to monitor the status of Olave throughout the draft process as he could be a Round 1 selection for the Raiders.

