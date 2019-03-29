Raiders add linebacker help, sign Brandon Marshall

Still trying to improve on their subpar 2018 defense, the Oakland Raiders and free-agent linebacker Brandon Marshall agreed to a one-year contract on Thursday.

Switching AFC West allegiances

Marshall, who spent the last six years with the Denver Broncos, is switching AFC West allegiances. Marshall’s contract is reportedly for a maximum of $4.1 million.

The Broncos told Marshall last month that they would not exercise the 2019 option on his contract, making him a free agent. The 29-year-old visited with Oakland on Thursday, and the team didn’t let him leave without getting him signed.

Slowed by knee injury in 2018

See you soon: linebacker Brandon Marshall, who spent the last six seasons with the Denver Broncos, signed with the rival Oakland Raiders on Thursday. (AP)

Marshall played in 11 games with seven starts in 2018, slowed by a knee injury suffered in Week 8. He finished with 42 total tackles and one pass defended.

In 2017, Marshall started all 16 games, with 106 total tackles, four pass break-ups, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery against the Eagles that he returned for a touchdown.

Marshall is a native of Las Vegas (he recently had his high school jersey retired) and played at Nevada, so if he remains with the Raiders beyond the coming season, he’ll get the chance to play in his home state.

