The Raiders are adding some depth at receiver.

Las Vegas is signing Jordan Veasy, according to his agency the Overtime Sports Management Group.

Veasy has bounced around since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He’s spent time with the Titans, Jaguars, Colts, Steelers, Bills, Commanders, and Texans.

While he was on Houston’s practice squad last season, he appeared in a pair of games. Veasy was on the field for 24 offensive snaps and 26 special teams snaps, recording a fumble recovery.

Raiders add Jordan Veasy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk