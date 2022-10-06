Raiders add to interior defensive line in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

If there is one position the Raiders really need to improve next offseason is the interior defensive line. The Raiders did add a few veterans and Day 3 picks to the unit, but they just don’t have anyone who strikes fear into opposing offensive lines.

In a recent mock draft by Luke Easterling of the Draft Wire, he had the Raiders adding to their interior defensive line in Round 1. He had the Raiders selecting Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee at pick No. 8. Here are his thoughts on the player and the potential fit in Las Vegas:

“The Raiders have one of the NFL’s best edge-rushing tandems in Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, but the interior of their defensive front needs a player that can make a similar impact. Bresee is a rare athlete for his size, and would bring plenty of disruption to the heart of this defensive line.”

The Raiders would likely need to be inside the top-12 picks in order to select Bresee as he is one of the best prospects in this class. While he doesn’t have big-time production, he is an incredible athlete with a huge ceiling.

Keep an eye on Bresee during the remainder of the college football season as he could be an option in Round 1 for the Raiders next year.

