Raiders add Georgia CB Kelee Ringo in latest 2023 mock draft

If the season ended today, the Las Vegas Raiders would own the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Sitting at 5-8, they are tied with seven other teams. But due to their relatively poor strength of schedule, the Raiders would earn the highest pick of that group.

So if the Raiders do wind up picking in the top 10, what position might they target? And who are some possible candidates?

In a recent mock draft by Luke Easterling of the Draft Wire, he had the Raiders selecting Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo in Round 1. Here is what Easterling had to say about that potential pick:

“Another team with needs all over the place on defense, the Raiders find tons of value at corner in this scenario, with nobody off the board yet at the position. Ringo’s combination of size, length, athleticism and ball skills could easily make him the first one selected.”

Ringo is widely viewed as the top cornerback in the class as he has an excellent combination of size and speed. With the Raiders having such a big need at cornerback, this would be a fantastic fit, should he fall to their spot in the draft.

Keep an eye on Ringo throughout the college football playoffs as he is likely to be near the top of their draft board come April.

