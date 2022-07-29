Raiders add free-agent RB Austin Walter

Following the move to send LB Kyler Fackrell to injured reserve, the team went about filling the open roster spot by signing free agent RB Austin Walter.

Walter enters his fourth NFL season. Most recently he was a member of the Jets, where he spent the entirety of the 2021 season, rushing for 101 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries and adding two catches for nine yards.

Walter entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Rice University. He signed on with the Giants, appearing in one game that season.

In 2020, he joined the 49ers practice squad, where he was elevated three times to the game day roster.

He spent last season on the practice squad for the Jets and was called up four times and averaged nearly four yards per carry.

Walter adds camp depth with rookie Zamir White currently out with injury. White’s injury isn’t considered serious and he isn’t expected to miss much time.

