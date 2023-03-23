Raiders add free-agent CB Duke Shelley

The Raiders have been busy adding to their secondary this offseason, singing multiple veteran free agents. Their first big signing was landing safety Marcus Epps, who started all 17 games for the Eagles last season.

They’ve also added multiple free-agent cornerbacks including Brandon Facyson and David Long Jr. But the Raiders continue to add depth to that position.

On Thursday, the Raiders announced that they have signed free-agent cornerback Duke Shelley to one-year deal.

Landed in Vegas. We have signed unrestricted free agent CB Duke Shelley » https://t.co/iMpYcrx2av pic.twitter.com/aOO2lPtrhf — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 23, 2023

Shelley was a sixth-round pick by the Chicago Bears during the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by the team before the 2022 season but caught on with the Vikings last year. He went on to start five games for the Vikings and played 52 percent of the defensive snaps for the team.

