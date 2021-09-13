Raiders add former Pro Bowl FS Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the practice squad

With just hours to go until the team’s Week 1 game against the Ravens, the Raiders continue to tweak their roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Raiders have signed veteran free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to their practice squad.

Free agent DB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is being signed to the #Raiders practice squad, per agent @_SportsTrust. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2021

Clinton-Dix has bounced around the league a ton over the last few years, singing with the Cowboys and the 49ers. However, he has yet to take a snap in a regular-season game since the end of the 2019 season when he was with the Bears.

The best season of Clinton-Dix’s career came in 2016, when he was named to the Pro Bowl. He recorded five interceptions for the Packers and totaled seven interceptions. He was originally a first-round pick by the Packers during the 2014 NFL draft, coming from Alabama.

While the Raiders don’t have an immediate need at safety, it’s good to have a proven veteran or two on the practice squad in case of an injury. But don’t expect Clinton-Dix to see the field unless Tre’von Moehrig or Johnathan Abram miss time.

