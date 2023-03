For the ninth time in John Jenkins’s career, he will don a new uniform. The journeyman veteran defensive tackle has signed on with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 33-year-old enters his 11th season in the NFL, having played for five different teams.

Jenkins entered the NFL as a 3rd round pick by the New Orleans Saints out of Georgia. Since then he’s played with the Seahawks, Giants, two stints with the Bears, and three stints with the Dolphins.

