Raiders add former AAF passing leader and Patriots practice squad QB Garrett Gilbert

Twice over the past few years Garrett Gilbert has been part of the Patriots organization. So, naturally, he’s joining former Patriots OC and current Raiders HC Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas. His agent announced the addition on twitter today.

Congratulations to Garrett Gilbert on agreeing to terms with the @Raiders! We’re excited to watch you get after it in Vegas GG! #Raiders #LasVegasRaiders pic.twitter.com/jEufgFmh2r — Steinberg Sports (@SteinbergSports) March 19, 2022

Gilbert was on the Patriots’ practice squad part of last season. The time before that he was with the Patriots was 2014-15.

In between those stints, Gilbert has been around. He even spent some time with the Raiders back in 2015.

Gilbert has been active for eight NFL games since then, the first coming in 2018 with the Panthers.

Where he really made his name, if you will, was in the short life of the Alliance of American Football in 2019. In the league’s only eight-game season, he led the league in passing and led his Orlando Apollos to a 7-1 record in the process.

Since then, he’s gotten more opportunities in the NFL. Which is to say he actually started a couple games. He started one game for the Cowboys in 2020 and one game for Washington late last season.

Now he’s currently the one and only backup behind Derek Carr for the Raiders. At least until they add a third QB to the offseason roster.