The Raiders added some veteran depth to their defensive line.

The team announced the addition of former Rams defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks.

Westbrooks spent his first five years with the Rams, playing in all 16 games. He started nine games for the Rams in 2017, and had a career-high four sacks.

To make room on the roster, the Raiders waived defensive tackle Ronald Ollie and tight end Erik Swoope.