Raiders add DL David Ebuka Agoha as part of NFL International Pathway Program

Today several NFL clubs participated in the NFL International Pathway program. The Raiders were among them, bringing in African defensive lineman David Ebuka for their offseason program.

Ebuka is a 6-5, 245-pound defensive end.

Africa has long produced many NFL players. Currently there are more than 125 different players from 15 different African countries playing in the NFL.

Ebuka is one of eight players to join NFL clubs this offseason as part of the program. Six of whom hail from Nigeria, including Ebuka.

The six Nigerian players were discovered via Osi Umenyiora’s The Uprise initiative and attended the inaugural NFL Africa talent camp in Ghana last year. They were then invited to the International Combine in London and secured their place on the IPP program.

The Raiders know the value in IPP players. They already have one on the roster in fullback Jakob Johnson (Germany). He is one of 37 current NFL players to come to the league through the IPP program.

All IPP players will remain with their clubs until the end of training camp, at which point they are eligible to be signed to the roster or be added as an extra practice squad player. Giving them a great opportunity to make an impression and find a place in the league.

