Raiders add DL Darius Philon coming off two-year NFL absence

With Maurice Hurst as the team’s only defensive tackle with starting experience for sure returning, the Raiders needed to make several moves at the position. It was the reason I had the position as the Raiders’ top need this offseason. It’s also the reason they went hard after the position early in free agency adding Solomon Thomas, and Quinton Jefferson, and re-signing Johnathan Hankins.

Earlier this offseason they brought back Kendall Vickers on an Exclusive Rights Free Agent tender and re-signed David Irving. Those moves seemed like they would be plenty to stock up at the position.

Then Monday came back around. And along with it came first the addition of Matt Dickerson and now Darius Philon.

The 6-1, 286-pounder played four seasons with the Chargers, the final two under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley who now holds the same position with the Raiders. He had 8.5 sacks over those two seasons, which is pretty good for an interior defensive lineman, but he hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since 2018.

Philon had signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Cardinals, but prior to the season was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in an incident at a strip club earlier that year and was cut. And hasn’t seen an NFL field since. The 27-year-old is trying to find his way back in with his old coach.