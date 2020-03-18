The Raiders added some secondary help to their busy week of free agency.

According to Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group, the Raiders have reached a deal with veteran cornerback Eli Apple.

The former Giants first-rounder spent the last two years with the Saints.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Raiders have jammed a month’s worth of deals into this week, after previously adding Cory Littleton, Marcus Mariota, Jason Witten, Maliek Collins, Nick Kwiatkoski, Jeff Heath, Carl Nassib, and Christian Kirksey.

Apple was No. 62 on PFT’s Top 100 Free Agent list.

Raiders add cornerback Eli Apple originally appeared on Pro Football Talk