Raiders add Big Ten offensive lineman in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

There are just three games left in the 2022 season for the Las Vegas Raiders before they head into one of the most important offseasons in several decades. With a roster filled with older players, the Raiders need to add an influx of young talent to take this team to the next level.

In a recent mock draft by Jack Borowsky of SI.com, he had the Raiders selecting Northerwesten offensive tackle Peter Skoronski in the middle of Round 1. Here is what he had to say about the possible fit on the offensive line of the Raiders:

“The Raiders could go defense here, but their interior offensive line needs to improve. Skoronski’s arms are probably too short for him to stick at tackle, but the Raiders already have Kolton Miller at left tackle. Kicking Skoronski inside would give the Raiders a great left side of their offensive line.”

While Skoronski was a tackle in college, he’s likely to play inside in the NFL. However, he could potentially make a move to offensive tackle in a pinch, if needed.

The Raiders really need a right tackle, but their interior offensive line has been an issue, as well. Dylan Parham has been fine for most of the season and has the ability to play all three interior spots. But no matter where he would play, Skoronski would be a massive upgrade for the Raiders on the offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire