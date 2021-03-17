Raiders add another defensive lineman, signing DT Quinton Jefferson

The defensive line was in much need of bodies coming into free agency and the Raiders have gone after it hard. Just hours after the official open of free agency the Raiders officially added defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson.

The 6-4, 291-pound defensive tackle spent last season with the Bills. He was originally a fifth-round pick by the Seahawks and spent the first four seasons of his career there.

Over his five-year career, Jefferson has put up 10.5 sacks total sacks and 35 QB hits. He’s been consistent over the past three seasons, with at least three sacks each season with a combined 25 QB hits. He will turn 28 on Marche 31.

Jefferson’s addition comes on the heels of reports the Raiders had signed former third overall pick interior defensive lineman Solomon Thomas. They also re-signed nose tackle Johnathan Hankins.

Though they have yet to officially announce it, the Raiders addressed edge rusher early in free agency, signing defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

With these four moves, the Raiders have made it clear that the defensive line was their priority and moved aggressively to fix it.