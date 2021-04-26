Raiders add Alabama DT Christian Barmore in final PFF mock draft

In just a few days, we will learn what the Raiders will do with pick No. 17. There have been a dozen or so players connected to the team in the first round, with wide receivers, offensive line, and just about every spot on defense in consideration.

One player (and position) that hasn’t received enough attention is Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore. Not only does he fill a massive need, but he comes from the most successful school in the country and we know how much that matters to Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock.

In their final mock draft of the season, Pro Football Focus tabbed Baremore to the Raiders in the first round. Here is their explanation for the pairing below:

“Barmore’s prop to be the first defensive lineman chosen popped up a bit during one of our Periscope streams last week, and while he’s still something of a long shot to go there, he’s a good value for the Raiders at No. 17 for a couple of reasons. First, interior defenders matter more than we thought recently, and second, for a team that seems to be worse than flipping coins at first-round picks, a “safe” position like interior defender should get them on the board for the first time in a while in Round 1.”

Barmore would fill one of the team’s biggest needs and with the defensive tackle class being relatively weak, the Raiders might not want to wait until Day 2 and 3 to address the position. He needs to improve as a run defender, but his pass-rushing potential is through the roof. Barmore has all the tools to be a double-digit sack artist at defensive tackle in the next few years.

Don’t be surprised if Barmore is ultimately the selection by the Raiders at No. 17. It might not be the most ideal pick, but it would make a ton of sense.