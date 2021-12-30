Raiders activate WR Bryan Edwards, send DE Carl Nassib to reserve/COVID-19 list

Another day, another reserve/COVID-19 list shuffle. Thursday the Raiders announced WR Bryan Edwards has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. While at the same time placing DE Carl Nassib and G Jordan Simmons on the list.

It’s a net loss, though Edwards in a starter and neither Nassib nor Simmons are. These transactions put the Raiders reserve/COVID-19 list at 12 players currently.

Being put on the list this late in the week makes for slim chances of playing in the game. Even with the protocols lowering from ten days to five under new CDC guidelines. Also players need only test negative once instead of twice.

Edwards missed last Sunday’s game against the Broncos, leading to Desean Jackson and Zay Jones starting at wide receiver.

Edwards had appeared in 14 games with 11 starts this season, catching 30 passes for 508 yards and three touchdowns.

Additionally, the team announced the addition off OL Nico Falah and OL Brett Heggie to the practice squad.