Raiders activate DE Tyree Wilson, can now practice for first time

The time has finally come. The Raiders will get to see their first-round pick in action as they’ve taken Tyree Wilson off the PUP list as he is cleared to practice. That news was first reported by Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Tyree Wilson, the @Raiders first-round draft pick, has been taken off PUP list and cleared to practice — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) August 16, 2023

Wilson was not able to participate in any off-season events due to a foot injury that he suffered late in the year. He was unable to work out at the NFL Combine and has missed all of camp so far.

However, the Raiders have remained optimistic about Wilson being ready for Week 1 and this feels like a great step. We shall see how much Wilson does in practice over the next week, but expect him to be on the field in some capacity over the next few days.

