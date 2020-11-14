Raiders activate starting CB Damon Arnette from injured reserve

A good portion of last Sunday’s game in Los Angeles, the Raiders were without both of their original starting outside cornerbacks. This week it looks like they will have both of them back as they face the Broncos.

The latest development is the team has activated cornerback Damon Arnette from injured reserve.

The first-round rookie had started the first three games of the season before suffering a wrist injury that put him on injured reserve. He returned to practice last week and today is officially back on the active roster.

Arnette had been the starter across from second year corneback Trayvon Mullen. The 2019 40th overall pick left last Sunday’s game with a hamstring strain. He missed Wednesday’s practice, but by Friday had been removed from the injury report altogether, which means he should be good to go.

Mullen leads the team with seven pass breakups while Arnette had just one in his three starts. Neither has intercepted a pass this season.