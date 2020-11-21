Raiders activate six players off COVID-19 list, three off practice squad

Abram, Collins among six Raiders to come off COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In several roster moves Saturday, the Raiders activated six players off the reserve/COVID-19 list, including safety Johnathan Abram, cornerback Isaiah Johnson, defensive end Arden Key, and defensive tackles Maliek Collins, Johnathan Hankins and Kendal Vickers. Defensive end David Irving also was brought off the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list and activated to the active roster. ESPN's Paul Gutierrez first reported the news on Saturday afternoon.

The six outside of Irving were placed on the list earlier this week after being deemed close-contacts of Clelin Ferrell, who tested positive early in the week, as Gutierrez first reported. Linebacker Javin White and defensive end Chris Smith also were activated off the practice squad alongside Irving. Running back Theo Riddick also was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

The Raiders have dealt with myriad issues related to COVID-19 this season, including a reported $600,000 in fines from the NFL and loss of a sixth-round draft pick after being a repeat offender of the league's health and safety protocols.

Head coach Jon Gruden received a $100,000 early in the season after not following the league's rules on sideline mask-wearing. Another $50,000 fine was levied after an unsanctioned team employee entered the team's locker room following the Week 2 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Owner Mark Davis expressed frustration in early November over the league's punishment of the organization in an interview with Gutierrez.

"The fines are draconian," Davis told Gutierrez. "But we will appeal them. Outside the organization, people have the wrong impression about the Raiders. We take it seriously. It's unfortunate that certain things outside the protocol are the things being focused on, rather than the positive steps we've taken as an organization. You've been in the building. You've seen it."

Regardless of all the prior issues, the Raiders will be thankful to potentially be getting those players back for Sunday's big matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football."