Raiders activate QB Marcus Mariota from injured reserve list

After missing the last four games, Marcus Mariota is officially back. The Raiders have officially activated Mariota from the injured reserve list, putting him back on the 53-man roster.

The Raiders had an open roster spot on their 53-man roster, which means they did not have to make a corresponding move. The team announced the move, along with a few other practice squad transactions on Wednesday via their Twitter account.

We have released QB Kyle Sloter & DB Robert Jackson from the practice squad. We have signed T Dan Skipper & DB Tony Brown to the practice squad. We have designated QB Marcus Mariota for return. pic.twitter.com/0JrSqJdBCu — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 13, 2021

Mariota injured his quad in the team’s Week 1 win over the Ravens. Mariota was inserted in the game and immediately ripped off a long run on a read-option player. However, that was the play in which Mariota was injured and was then put on the injured reserve list.

The veteran quarterback practiced on Wednesday and should practice again on Thursday. It feels likely that he will be the team’s No. 2 quarterback in Week 6 when they take on the Broncos. But will new play-caller Greg Olson find a way to get him in the game? That remains to be seen.

Mariota is in the final year of his deal with the Raiders and is scheduled to become a free agent in 2022. It will be interesting to see if the Raiders consider moving him at the trade deadline as a few teams have injuries at quarterback, including the Seahawks and Giants.

