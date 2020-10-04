Raiders activate practice squad WR Keelan Doss, RB Theo Riddick vs. Bills

This Sunday against the Bills, the Raiders will likely be without both of their starting wide receivers. First-round rookie Henry Ruggs III is doubtful for the game and third-round rookie Bryan Edwards is OUT. Even reserve wide receiver Rico Gafford is out. So, it was kind of a foregone conclusion the Raiders would call someone up from the practice squad this week.

With Marcel Ateman on the practice squad injured list, Keelan Doss was the obvious choice to get the call. He will be depth behind Nelson Agholor, Zay Jones, and Hunter Renfrow.

Theo Riddick being called up isn’t for any injury reasons. He will be among a sizable group of running backs including Josh Jacobs, Devontae Booker, and Jalen Richard.

Each team can call up two players from the practice squad without placing them on the roster, allowing for as many as 55 players on the roster for game day, then those two players can go back to the practice squad without being waived and re-signed.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.