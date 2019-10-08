Raiders activate Nevin Lawson, waive Lester Cotton

The Oakland Raiders activated cornerback Nevin Lawson on Monday following a four-week suspension to begin the season.

To make room on the roster, the Raiders waived guard Lester Cotton Sr.

Lawson was given a four-game suspension for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy after testing positive for ostarine, which Lawson said he’s never knowingly taken. The Raiders received a roster exemption for Lawson for a week after the suspension concluded last week.

Lawson signed with the Raiders this offseason after spending the first five years of his career with the Detroit Lions. Lawson appeared in 63 games with 54 starts for Detroit with 194 tackles, 25 passes defended, one sack and a forced fumble.