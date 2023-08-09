Raiders activate Neil Farrell off NFI list

The Raiders have gotten one of their defensive players back to practice.

Defensive tackle Neil Farrell has been activated off the non-football injury list and is back on the field for Las Vegas' Wednesday session, according to multiple reports.

Farrell was dealing with an undisclosed injury.

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft, Farrell appeared in nine games for the Raiders last year. He recorded 12 tackles with one tackle for loss and two QB hits.

Rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson remains on Las Vegas' NFI list as he continues to recover from his foot injury suffered during his final collegiate season.