Raiders activate Marcus Mariota off IR, sign D-lineman David Irving

Raiders activate Mariota off IR, sign veteran D-lineman originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders have designated quarterback Marcus Mariota for return after being placed on injured reserve before the season started. He sustained a strained pectoral, but will be back as Derek Carr’s backup for Week 7 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite Mariota not being very sharp during training camp, the Raiders brought on the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner to “rebuild” some of his confidence.

Moving ahead of incumbent No.2 QB Nathan Peterman in the depth chart could help, but it’ll be interesting to see if Mariota comes back to put some pressure on Carr for the starting job, something that was stamped on him during the summer months.

In related Raiders news, the team signed defensive lineman David Irving to their practice squad. The former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher previously had been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s program for substance abuse for the second time. He hasn't played since 2018.

The league reinstated him on Friday.

In 37 games played, Irving has 30 quarterback hits and 12.5 career sacks with five forced fumbles. He also will be reunited with defensive line coach Rod Marinelli.

Listen to the Sports Uncovered Podcast on Barrett Robbins' disappearance