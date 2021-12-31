Raiders activate Marcus Mariota, K.J. Wright off COVID-19 list

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Raiders will have their usual backup quarterback and at least one of their key linebackers for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia told reporters in his Friday press conference that Mariota and linebacker K.J. Wright have been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Mariota went on the list before kickoff last Sunday. Wright was one of several Las Vegas linebackers who were added to COVID reserve this week.

Bisaccia noted the Raiders expect to get more players back, particularly at linebacker. Denzel Perryman, Cory Littleton, cornerback Casey Hayward, and defensive tackle Darius Philon could come off the list on Saturday.

But tight end Darren Waller and defensive end Carl Nassib, who went on the COVID-19 list later in the week, are not slated to travel to Indianapolis.

Las Vegas has only one player with an injury status, with defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (back) listed as questionable.

The Raiders are currently the No. 10 seed in the AFC at 8-7, but they’re still alive in the postseason race.

Raiders activate Marcus Mariota, K.J. Wright off COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Raiders post final injury report for Week 17

    Raiders DT Johnathan Hankins (back) QUESTIONABLE for Week 17 matchup vs. Colts

  • UCSF doctor says COVID could be 'more like the flu' by February

    UCSF doctor Bob Wachter says vaccines are preventing hospitalizations and key treatments like new oral anti-viral pills hold great hope.

  • Aguilar: Canelo stablemate Frank Sanchez continues quest to Cuban boxing history

    Frank Sanchez is 29 years old and has just 19 fights. But, when it comes to the business of professional boxing, he speaks like a seasoned veteran.

  • Lamar Jackson, Marquise Brown questionable for Ravens

    Quarterback Lamar Jackson has not practiced all week because of an ankle injury that kept him playing in the team’s last two games, but head coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Jackson still has a chance to play. Jackson’s injury designation reflects that view. Jackson has been listed as questionable to play against the Rams [more]

  • Australian old parliament set alight by protesters

    Eyewitness video showed black smoke billowing from the entrance of the building.The fire engulfed the front doors before it was put out. No one was injured during the process, local media reported.Australian Capital Territory (ACT) police had agreed to what was supposed to have been a "small smoking ceremony" by protesters, but according to ACT police commander Linda Champion, it had gotten "a little bit out of hand," local media reported.Indigenous rights campaigners had been protesting outside the building for weeks in the build-up to the 50th anniversary of a permanent protest occupation site for Aboriginal rights, which is located on the lawn opposite the Old Parliament House.Government lawmakers and Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned the protesters' actions.

  • Man arrested, accused of firing gunshots in Northeast El Paso neighborhood

    El Paso police arrested a man after they heard gunshots being fired in a Northeast El Paso neighborhood.

  • Colts place long snapper Luke Rhodes on COVID list, rule out Andrew Sendejo

    The Colts placed long snapper Luke Rhodes on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday, the team annnounced. They signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to the practice squad to take his place Sunday. Defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand was cut from the practice squad to make room for Nelson. Nelson has appeared in 106 career games in his [more]

  • PODCAST: Our New Year’s resolutions for the Las Vegas Raiders

    What should the New Year's resolution be for the Las Vegas Raiders?

  • Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 17 against Giants

    We're breaking down the Bears' final injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.

  • Trent Brown gives candid take on his taunting penalty in Patriots' loss to Bills

    Trent Brown was not pleased with some of the officiating in the New England Patriots' 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills last weekend, and he made that very clear Friday afternoon.

  • Southern storms damage homes, buildings, power lines

    Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Southern states, authorities said. In the west Alabama town of Winfield, Wednesday's storms damaged buildings in the downtown area, authorities said. Building walls collapsed and roofs were lying in roads, Winfield Police Chief Brett Burleson told WBRC-TV.

  • Seahawks activate L.J. Collier from COVID-19 reserve list

    The Seahawks activated defensive end L.J. Collier from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, the team announced. Collier went on the list on Monday. The Seahawks have only two players left on the COVID-19 list. Cornerback Bless Austin, who missed last week’s game after going on the list Saturday, and offensive guard Damien Lewis, who was [more]

  • Jaguars add Shaquil Griffin to COVID reserve

    The COVID outbreak that has depleted the Jaguars’ roster this week now includes cornerback Shaquil Griffin. The Jaguars announced that Griffin has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday. His addition to the list leaves the team with 18 players on the list heading into Sunday’s game against the Patriots. One of those players [more]

  • PODCAST: Bob Stoops' legend grows in Alamo Bowl

    It was an ending you couldn't have scripted. Bob Stoops is the only one who could have done what he did for OU.

  • Pete Carroll: John Madden wanted to take the head out of football

    Many are learning new things about John Madden in the days following his passing. One of the most significant lessons flows from his staunch advocacy for player safety, especially in the years after his retirement from broadcasting. We explained it on Wednesday, looking at the various efforts he advanced and beliefs he held. Later in [more]

  • John Madden's lifelong buddy John Robinson: 'Just two doofuses from Daly City'

    John Robinson and John Madden had known each other since the fifth grade. John Robinson talks about his relationship with the Hall of Fame coach-broadcaster.

  • Justin Jefferson hasn’t talked to Mike Zimmer since his postgame comments

    Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has not talked to coach Mike Zimmer since he sounded off after Sunday’s 30-23 loss to the Rams. But Jefferson saw the clip of Zimmer characterizing Jefferson’s comments as “frustration.” Jefferson agreed, but he didn’t back down from his assertion that the Vikings lacked energy. “Nah,” Jefferson said when asked if [more]

  • Clemson linebacker James Skalski's career comes to early end in Cheez-It Bowl

    Career comes to premature end for longtime Clemson linebacker James Skalski in Cheez-It Bowl.

  • Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

    The Colts reached out to Philip Rivers, who was on Christmas vacation with his family.

  • Sean Mannion To Start For Minnesota vs Green Bay

    With Minnesota's playoff hopes on the line, former Oregon State quarterback Sean Mannion is getting a chance to start under center. With starting QB Kirk Cousins on the COVID-19/Reserve List, head coach Mike Zimmer announced on Friday afternoon that the former OSU signal-caller would be in line to start against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday evening. "Sean (Mannion) is a really good football player and we're expecting him to play well for us," Zimmer said.