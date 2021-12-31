Raiders activate Marcus Mariota, K.J. Wright off COVID-19 list

The Raiders will have their usual backup quarterback and at least one of their key linebackers for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia told reporters in his Friday press conference that Mariota and linebacker K.J. Wright have been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Mariota went on the list before kickoff last Sunday. Wright was one of several Las Vegas linebackers who were added to COVID reserve this week.

Bisaccia noted the Raiders expect to get more players back, particularly at linebacker. Denzel Perryman, Cory Littleton, cornerback Casey Hayward, and defensive tackle Darius Philon could come off the list on Saturday.

But tight end Darren Waller and defensive end Carl Nassib, who went on the COVID-19 list later in the week, are not slated to travel to Indianapolis.

Las Vegas has only one player with an injury status, with defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (back) listed as questionable.

The Raiders are currently the No. 10 seed in the AFC at 8-7, but they’re still alive in the postseason race.

