Raiders activate LB Javin White from injured reserve

The last time we saw Javin White he was being carted off the field during the Raiders preseason opener on August 14 against the Seahawks.

White was distraught as it looked like his injury was severe enough that it could cost him his season. Now not even halfway through the 2021 season, White is returning to the field.

Today, the Raiders activated White off of injured reserve, making him available for the final ten games of the season as the team comes out of their bye week.

White was an undrafted free agent out of UNLV in 2020, appearing in four games with most of his snaps coming on special teams.

The 6-2, 211-pounder could potentially see snaps at weakside linebacker in nickel packages. Still on injured reserve is Nicholas Morrow who was lost to an injury in scrimmage practices with the Rams just a few days after White was lost to his injury.