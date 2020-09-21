Raiders activate LB Javin White from practice squad, listing him as DB

Just in time for the Raiders home opener in Las Vegas, they have called up undrafted rookie out of UNLV Javin White. Brought to the Raiders as a linebacker, the Raiders are suddenly referring to him as a DB in their announcement on Twitter.





It may not matter what White’s position is, should he be active for the game, he would likely see only special teams work.

It wasn’t until White’s senior season for the Runnin’ Rebels that he was switched to linebacker. The 6-2, 211-pounder was a defensive back prior to that, which suggests he is ideal as a special teamer and is position versatile.

White drew praises during training camp from his teammates as well as his coaches. It helped him earn a spot on the practice squad.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski is doubtful for the game with a pectoral injury, so the team could use the depth at linebacker. Then again, they have just three safeties on the roster, so they could also use him there if the need arises.

Keep in mind, with the current rules regarding practice squads, the team may activate as many as two players from the practice squad, but if they are inactive for the game itself, the team doesn’t need to place them on the roster and therefore doesn’t need to keep them on the active roster or waive them in order to put them back on the practice squad.

