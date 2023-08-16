Raiders activate EDGE Tyree Wilson off NFI list

When the Las Vegas Raiders selected former Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, they knew there would be a delay before he would be able to join the team. But on Wednesday, Wilson finally came off the NFI list and practiced with the Raiders.

Wilson suffered a serious foot injury last November in his final season and had to have surgery. He almost immediately declared for the 2023 NFL draft after the injury. Originally Wilson was supposed to be cleared to work out by the NFL scouting combine and Texas Tech’s pro day but he was not far enough along in his recovery to do it.

The Raiders still decided to roll the dice on Wilson and select him with the seventh overall pick. Now, with Wilson on the field, he has a lot of catching up to do if he wants to be ready to help the Las Vegas defense this season.

The #Raiders have activated first-round DE Tyree Wilson from the NFI list, and he will be practicing today for the first time this training camp. pic.twitter.com/UAhiQ1YL7a — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 16, 2023

