Raiders activate DT Maurice Hurst off reserve/COVID-19 list

Just in time to begin prep for the Raiders to come out of they bye week and begin prep for the Buccaneers, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst has been activated from reserve/COVID-19 list.

Hurst was playing well over the first four games before being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list which caused him to miss the team’s week five game in Kansas City. And with the injury to Maliek Collins, the team was forced to take drastic measures, deploying the trio of Kendal Vickers along with practice squad call-ups Datone Jones and Chris Smith at the 3-tech DT spot.

Collins’ status is not yet certain, but Hurst was playing better in a rotation than Collins had over the first quarter of the season.

Hurst was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on October 6 which means he spent two weeks on it, suggesting his placement on the list was because he indeed had tested positive to the coronavirus, which was especially concerning considering Hurst’s heart condition. But as of now it appears he came through unscathed.