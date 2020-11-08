Raiders activate DT Daniel Ross from IR, waive WR Rico Gafford

One of the more under-the-radar signings by the Raiders this offseason was former Cowboys defensive tackle Daniel Ross. He made the team out of camp over former round two pick PJ Hall, but didn’t see a snap on the first two games of the season. Then with his first game action in week three, he had three tackles before leaving with an injury and being placed on injured reserve.

Saturday, just ahead of the team’s week 9 contest in Los Angeles against the rival Chargers, Ross was activated from injured reserve, bulking up their defensive tackle rotation.

They can use Ross’s presence with Maurice Hurst ruled out for the game. Ross will be part of a rotation along with Johnathan Hankins and his former Cowboys teammate Maliek Collins.

In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Rico Gafford who is in his third year with the Raiders and who appeared in three games this season with no catches on two targets and one kick return for 12 yards.