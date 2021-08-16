The Raiders have their kicker back.

After a lengthy stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Las Vegas placed Daniel Carlson back on their active roster on Monday.

The Raiders placed Carlson on COVID reserve back on July 31.

Carlson has been with the Raiders since 2018. He was one of the league’s best kickers last season, hitting 33 of his 35 field goal attempts and 45 of his 47 extra points. He also sent 64.2 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Las Vegas also made several moves to get down to 85 players prior to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. The club waived quarterback Case Cookus, kicker Dominik Eberle, long snapper Liam McCullough, running back Bo Scarbrough, and receiver Caleb Scott.

The club had added Cookus after backup quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a leg injury. But Mariota is likely to return this week.

Eberle connected on a 22- and 24-yard field goal during Saturday’s game against the Seahawks. But Carlson’s return allows the Raiders to move on.

The Raiders also released veteran defensive players cornerback De’Vante Bausby and defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks.

Raiders activate Daniel Carlson from COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk