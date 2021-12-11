Raiders activate CB Trayvon Mullen, DT Darius Philon from injured reserve

When the Raiders take the field at Arrowhead Sunday against division rival Chiefs, they will have a couple key cogs back on defense who had been missing much of the season.

The big news is the return of starting cornerback Trayvon Mullen who had been in out since early in the team’s week four loss to the Chargers. Mullen and Casey Hayward had played well as the team’s starting outside corners over the first three weeks.

Starting in his place for most of the games since then has been Brandon Facyson. Facyson has had some good games, but has had some rough outings as well.

Also back from injured reserve is defensive tackle Darius Philon who had been out the past three weeks — the minimum for players placed on injured reserve.

In a corresponding move, the team waived DT Damion Square who had appeared in seven games this season with one start.